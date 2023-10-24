MU organization aims to make Columbia an LGBTQ+ sanctuary city

COLUMBIA - MU's branch of Young Democratic Socialists of America (YDSA) has prepared a proposal that would declare Columbia as a sanctuary city for the LGBTQ+ community.

The group plans to present its proposal to Columbia City Council during its public comment on Nov. 6. They hope for it to be included on the Nov. 20 agenda.

YDSA said the idea started floating around after Kansas City declared itself a sanctuary city back in May.

YDSA Secretary Zaria Chaney said one person got started on the draft and it took off from there.

“They got a decent draft going and then just last Tuesday, we had a big meeting with the Center Project, Parents for Parents, Mid-Mo DSA and ourselves to talk about it,” they said.

For Mel Tully, the chair of YDSA, the need for a sanctuary city is now.

“The voices that don’t like us are going to be screaming just as loud and we need to do something proactive,” she said. “I think there’s just a really strong sense of urgency. We are in a moment where nationally queer rights are under attack.”

The proposal aims to provide a “safeguard for LGBTQ individuals, families and establishments.” According to Tully, the most important parts include:

Protecting those administering and receiving gender-affirming health care on the city level,

Limiting enforcement and cooperation with anti-LGBTQ+ laws,

Treating any future “drag ban” and “bathroom ban” bills as the lowest priority for the Columbia Police Department.

Tully referenced MU Health Care's recent halt on gender-affirming care for minors already receiving care.

“Mizzou is where I started gender-affirming care a bit over three years ago now. And we already had awareness that the university, being funded by the state, would probably choose state policies over the voices of its students," she said.

Chaney said decisions like these make people wary of Missouri.

“Queer people just don’t feel safe. It’s hard to stay in Missouri, we know people that are making plans to leave. I know students that are choosing not to go to Mizzou now because they don’t feel safe here," Chaney said.

Columbia City Council members have not yet responded to KOMU 8's request for comment.

