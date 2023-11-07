Missouri DNR awards $4 million to Sunrise Beach wastewater collection system upgrades

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded nearly $4 million in financial assistance to Sunrise Beach, a village on the Lake of the Ozarks, for an expansion to its wastewater collection system.

The project is estimated to total more than $4.1 million and is expected to be completed by May 2024.

This project will significantly improve Sunrise Beach’s sewage collection system by adding a new wastewater treatment plant and connecting collection systems, according to the DNR. It's also expected to improve the system's operation and enhance environmental protection in the area.

“Grants and low-interest loans through the State Revolving Fund help Missouri communities like Sunrise Beach with water and wastewater treatment system improvements that they might not have been able to undertake otherwise,” DNR Director Dru Buntin said in a press release.

The DNR's Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to various water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit dnr.mo.gov.