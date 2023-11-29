© 2023 University of Missouri - KBIA
Child dies in fall from apartment building in downtown Kansas City

By Associated Press
Published November 29, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST
Kansas City police are investigating a child's death after a fall from a downtown apartment building.

Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating the circumstances that led to a child's death in a fall from a downtown apartment building.

Police have not confirmed the child's name but say it was a boy under age 12. Capt. Corey Carlisle said Tuesday that police are still working to determine how far he fell.

Officers responded just after 11 a.m. Monday to the 1000 block of Grand Boulevard and found the child with "bodily trauma" in an alley. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the fall was captured on surveillance footage.

The death is being investigated as "suspicious," but police say it may be several weeks before a report is completed by the medical examiner's office and for police to follow up on leads in the investigation.
