Daniel Boone Regional Library reaches tentative contract between admin and union

COLUMBIA - The Daniel Boone Regional Library (DBRL) administration and DBRL Workers United union have reached a tentative agreement on a contract after 13 months of bargaining.

According to a news release from DBRL, if approved by its Board of Trustees at its next meeting on Dec. 14, the new contract will go into effect on Jan. 1 and last for three years.

The union was formed in May 2022, but negotiations did not begin until October 2022. You can view a full timeline of KOMU 8's coverage here.

The union first brought 25 issues to negotiations, but both groups added and withdrew issues, bringing the total to 34 demands addressed.

The union held a rally outside the library on Nov. 14, and met with the DBRL board of trustees on Nov. 16.

The new contract, pending approval, increases the library’s cost-share for health insurance and provide annual raises of 5% each year.

Rowan Walsh has been a member of the union since the beginning and has been a pat-time employee for 9 years. Walsh is looking forward to a raise.

"I'm going to get more health care. Honestly, I'm going to be able to afford my medications. I won't have to scrimp and save and pick and choose what I can go without each month, Walsh said. "And I'll hopefully be able to get my car fixed," Walsh said.

Walsh said that although it's been a long haul to agree to a contract.

"Even if it did go longer than it needed to, we have done well and people have tried their hardest, done their best, and that with good faith negotiations we were able to get this done," Walsh said.

