Governor's Office spearheads improvements for Missouri maternal care

COLUMBIA − Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday that the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) will release new funding to help improve the health of pregnant women and support their care after childbirth.

DHSS is set to deploy $4.3 million in new funding, approved by the Missouri General Assembly, to enhance the quality and accessibility of health care services for pregnant women and new mothers.

During his State of the State address earlier this year, Parson expressed concern over Missouri's low ranking in maternal care and declared it unacceptable.

"In recognizing the need for improvement in Missouri's maternal care, this funding will help us implement a new plan to provide needed support and save lives," Parson said.

The newly allocated funds aim to address this issue by implementing a comprehensive plan to support pregnant women and reduce maternal mortality.

The 2023 Pregnancy Associated Mortality Review report revealed that an average of 61 Missouri women die annually while pregnant or within a year of pregnancy, placing Missouri 44th among states in maternal mortality. Contributing factors to that low ranking include challenges in accessing care, missed clinical interventions, and unaddressed mental health conditions, with substance use disorders in new and expectant mothers being a leading cause of death.

Parson's maternal mortality prevention plan for Missouri encompasses five domains:

Maternal quality care protocols: The state health department is working with a group called the Missouri Perinatal Quality Collaborative to create a plan to guide doctors and hospitals in the care of pregnant women.

Maternal care workforce: The state health department is collaborating with MU on a program for doctors and nurses. The program will better inform the care of pregnant women and new mothers, especially when it comes to mental health and drug use.

Optimize postpartum care: The state health department and MU are creating a postpartum care plan. This includes monitoring of mental health and anxiety related disorders, drug use, and access to additional professional help if needed.

Maternal health access project: The state health department is teaming up with the UM Health System to make it easier for pregnant women to get help. This includes getting advice on the same day, connecting with community services, and training for doctors in rural areas.

Improved maternal health data: The state health department will track information about the health of moms and babies to improve their short-to-long term care.

Additionally, the Missouri Department of Mental Health received a $687,777 grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration to address maternal depression and related behavioral disorders.

