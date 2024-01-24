Health care providers could lose state funding under new proposed law

JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would remove funding for medical centers affiliated with abortion facilities across state lines was heard by a state House committee today.

While much of the discourse throughout the hearing surrounded Planned Parenthood, who the state is already involved with in an ongoing legal battle over funding, the language of the law could affect health care providers across the state.

The term "affiliate" is not defined in the bill language, which creates concerns that many of the state's medical centers could be affected if patients were referred across state lines. Rep. Ben Baker, R-Newton, noted that hospitals are not considered abortion clinics under state law, so the bill wouldn't affect places like MU Health Care.

Clinics, not hospitals, provide upwards of 40% of abortions, according to a 2020 sexual and reproductive health study conducted by the University of Ottawa. The study showed that just 3% of abortions happened at hospitals.

Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Barton, who sponsors the legislation, conceded that specific language could be changed to improve clarity.

Susan Klein, the legislative liaison at Missouri Right to Life, shifted the focus of the hearing toward Planned Parenthood.

"Planned Parenthood is the nation's number one abortion provider," Kline said. "Are we subsidizing the abortion industry by giving state money to a Planned Parenthood in Missouri who is referring women and minors across state lines to get an abortion?"

The bill's current language states that it "shall be unlawful for any public funds to be expended to any abortion facility, or to any affiliate or associate of such abortion facility." Missouri's Planned Parenthoods would lose funding as they associate with a national organization that provides abortions.

Lawmakers pointed out that Planned Parenthood provides more than just abortion care. In 2022, only 4% of medical services provided was abortion according to Planned Parenthood's 2022 report.