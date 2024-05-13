The Eatwell Market on Providence Road will become a traditional Schnucks supermarket this summer.

The Schnucks chain is discontinuing its Eatwell Markets and will permanently close the second and only other location in Chesterfield on June 2.

Converting the Eatwell in Columbia to Schnucks is scheduled to be completed in the next few months, according to a news release from Schnuck Markets Inc. All workers will remain employed at the Providence location during and after the conversion.

Eatwell employees, including those in Chesterfield, will continue to work for Schnucks with the same pay. Those at the Chesterfield location, which opened last year, will be transferred to other Schnucks stores in the St. Louis area.

“After significant analysis and evaluation of what we could do to make each store more successful during current economic conditions, we concluded the most prudent path forward would be the discontinuation of the Eatwell banner,” Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck said in the news release.

Paul Simon, a Schnucks media contact, said it wasn’t yet clear how much of the current Eatwell stock and services would be included in the transition. He said customers will still find high-quality fresh produce and signature items after it becomes a traditional Schnucks store.

“Our traditional stores still have a large concentration of fresh produce,” Simon said. “Customers should still expect to find that at the store once it does transition to a traditional store.” Eatwell Market’s signature items were organic, local and specialty foods.

The store's sushi and ramen bar, salad bar and coffee and beer cafe will remain after the conversion, Simon said. Schnucks will also expand the Providence location's bakery offerings, Boar's Head offerings in the deli and frozen product selection.

The Eatwell location at 111 S. Providence Road opened in 2020, replacing Lucky’s Market after it filed for bankruptcy and Schnucks purchased the property. Several Lucky’s employees went on to work at Eatwell, the Missourian previously reported.

After Eatwell’s Chesterfield location closes, 114 Schnucks stores will be in operation.

“We’ve served the area for more than 50 years, and what customers at the Providence location can expect will be what they see when they go to our other two stores in the Columbia area,” Simon said.