Council to vote on city employee salary adjustments

The Columbia City Council has scheduled a vote at its regular meeting Monday evening to implement pay increases aimed at addressing salary compression.

The council will hear a presentation and vote on a plan that would address pay compression for unrepresented employees and employees represented by the Water and Light Association. Pay compression refers to longtime employees receiving the similar or same pay as newer employees.

Other city employees’ pay is addressed in pay plans adopted as part of negotiations with labor unions.

Addressing pay compression is the second part of a plan to retain city employees and recruit new ones, which includes increasing wages.

Phase One, implemented at the start of fiscal year 2024, increased the minimum pay for most city positions, which worsened pay compression in some job categories.

In Phase Two, eligible employees will receive compounded 3% pay increases based on the number of years they have held a position under a particular classification since March 2024. Not all employees will receive a pay adjustment, but no employees’ pay will decrease, according to a staff memo.

If the plan is approved by the City Council, it will go into effect June 9. It will cost the city $1.5 million, and the funds to implement the pay increases for the current fiscal year are available, according to the memo.

The council will also hold a public hearing and vote on a proposed plan for $1.1 million in renovations to the Lake of the Woods pool.

The proposed renovations would include the addition of a walk-in slope entrance to the pool. The slope entrance would also extend the length of the pool overall. Other improvements will include an added pool liner, sail-type shade structures and a new dual slide.

The proposed timeline would complete renovations by May 2025.

Before the regular meeting, the council will be briefed by city staff at a 5 p.m. work session regarding a recommended 4% base increase to the water utility rate. The proposal could see rates increase by more than 4% based on varying levels of residential or commercial tiers.

During its regular meeting, the council is set to vote on the acquisition of the Kirklin home, named after horticulturalist Henry Kirklin, who is believed to be the first African American to teach at MU. His home, located at 107 Switzler St., was recently named a most notable property by the city on May 8.

CoMo Mobile Aid Collective is looking to use the city’s shower trailer and part of a parking lot to host a mobile medical clinic. The City Council will vote on authorizing the license agreement with CoMo Mobile Aid Collective.