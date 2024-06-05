What's coming up for Juneteenth in Columbia?
Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States on June 19, 1865. In Columbia, the holiday will be celebrated throughout June.
The Emancipation Proclamation was issued in 1863, but it could not be enforced in Confederate controlled areas, according to the National Museum of African American History and Culture. The arrival of troops in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, meant freedom for about 250,000 enslaved people living in the state.
As celebrations of the day spread it became known as Juneteenth and, in 2021, it was established as a U.S. federal holiday. In Columbia, commemorations began on June 1 with a music celebration. Juneteenth will be observed nationally on Wednesday, June 19 and events continue in Columbia until June 20.
"I think it’s important that we continue, especially with — there are so many people that are trying to erase our history out of the school,” said Erika Buford, the executive administrator of Powerhouse Community Development. She said this is the first year Powerhouse is hosting a celebration independently. It's taking place in Columbia on Wednesday, June 19 in Cosmo Park from noon to 5 p.m.
Columbia Parks and Recreation have been hosting events all week and have set up a Juneteenth history display that people can visit throughout the month. It's open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Armory Sports Center.
Recreation Specialist Jay Bradley said this is his third year putting on the exhibit, which he developed when Juneteenth became a federal holiday in 2021.
“It was something that I was uneducated on, and I just think that it’s long overdue for people to kind of learn about it and educate themselves on it," Bradley said.
Here's a list of more Juneteenth events open to the public:
Thursday
Screening of the short film “Our America: Black Freedom,” 6:30 p.m., Armory Sports and Recreation Center, 701 E. Ash St.
Saturday
DJ in Douglass Park, 4 to 6 p.m., 400 N. Providence Road
June 14
Juneteenth Youth Pageant, 5 to 8 p.m., 811 E. Walnut St., $20 adult, $10 youth, free admission for age 10 and under
June 15
CoMo Juneteenth Parade, 9 a.m., on Broadway in downtown Columbia
Juneteenth Celebration, 11 a.m., The Historic St. Paul A.M.E Church of Columbia, 501 Park Ave., $12 plate of fried fish or chicken
MU celebrates Juneteenth, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Traditions Plaza, 800 Conley Ave., Carnahan Quadrangle, 681-723 Missouri Ave.
Juneteenth Community Celebration, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., downtown Columbia, 5th Street
Break the Chains, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road
Freedom Day, 5 to 8 p.m., Shelter Gardens, 1817 W. Broadway
June 16
Columbia Cemetery United States Colored Troops Memorial, 2 p.m., Columbia Cemetery, 30 E. Broadway
June 19
CoMo Juneteenth Community Luncheon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Douglass Park, 400 N. Providence Road
Powerhouse Annual Juneteenth Event from noon to 5 p.m. at Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Columbia’s 5th Annual Juneteenth Event by The Village from noon to 7 p.m., Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
Minority Vendor Show Expo, 2 to 8 p.m., Urban Empowerment, 2404 Industrial Drive
“Let Freedom Ring” Gospel Celebration, 6 p.m., Urban Empowerment, 2404 Industrial Drive
June 20
Juneteenth Jamboree Family Fun Fest, 6 to 8 p.m., Cosmo Park, 1615 Business Loop 70 W.
If any events were left out, please contact news@columbiamissourian.com.