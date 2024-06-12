City reminds residents where to cool off as temperatures rise

With summer quickly approaching on June 20 and temperatures rising within the next week, Columbia Public Health and Human Services has released cooling center locations and tips to avoid heat-related illnesses.

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 80s on Wednesday and stay at least in the lower 90s for the next seven to eight days, KOMU Chief Meteorologist Matt Beckwith said. The temperature is expected to rise to the upper 90s within the next few weeks with the heat index hitting triple digits, Beckwith said.

The city cooling systems are at locations in use since 2022, said Austin Krohn, public health information specialist.

Cooling centers include:



Activity and Recreation Center, 1701 W. Ash St.

City Hall, 701 E. Broadway

Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services, 1005 W. Worley St.

Columbia Public Library, 100 W. Broadway

Salvation Army, 1108 W. Ash St.

Salvation Army Harbor House, 602 N. Ann St.

St. Francis House, 901 Rangeline St.

The centers will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p. m. Monday through Friday.

According to a news release from Columbia Public Health and Human Services, heavy exposure to extreme heat can cause many health problems, including heatstroke and, in extreme cases, death. Infants, young children, people 65 and older and people who are ill or on certain medications are at a greater risk for heat-related illnesses, the release said.

Heatstroke is the most serious heat-related illness, according to the release.

Tips provided by the city to avoid heat-related illness include:

