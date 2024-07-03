Gas tax refund application opens as motor fuel tax sees yearly increase

The start of the state's 2024 fiscal year on Monday means it's time to get out those gas receipts.

Missourians can get a refund on gas tax by submitting receipts from gas purchases made from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

The deadline to file online or submit Form 4923-H to receive the refund is Sept. 30.

The tax on motor fuel in Missouri has been increasing by 2.5 cents per gallon since July 2021 when Senate Bill 262 went into law.

The tax increased again on Monday, rising to 27 cents per gallon from last fiscal year's rate of 24.5 cents per gallon. The tax will continue rising yearly until 2025, when it will peak at 29.5 cents per gallon, according to the Department of Revenue.

