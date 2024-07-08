Railroad track removal to close Business Loop 70 in Columbia

Work to remove railroad tracks that cross Business Loop 70 in Columbia will cause the road to close for up to 36 hours starting Tuesday.

Crews with the city of Columbia and the Missouri Department of Transportation will remove old tracks that are no longer in use near the power plant then put down concrete pavement. Later this summer, Business Loop 70 will be resurfaced, including this area.

Business Loop 70 will close to all traffic between Edison Street and Bowling Street at approximately 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The roadway will remain closed until all work is completed, and the concrete has cured. It is expected that all work can be completed in two days and the road will reopen by 5 p.m. Wednesday. During the closure, drivers will need to use an alternate route.

All work depends on weather, and schedules are subject to change.