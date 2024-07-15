Delta Airlines flight diverted to St. Louis, after rapidly descending over mid-Missouri

A Delta Airlines flight going Wyoming to Atlanta on Saturday, rapidly descended over northern mid-Missouri on and had to be diverted to Lambert Airport in St. Louis mid-flight.

The plane, a Boeing 757-200, had departed from Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming, and was headed to Hartsfield – Jackson International Atlanta Airport. Delta Airlines Flight 927 left Jackson Hole Airport around 8:05 a.m. and then diverted and landed at Lambert Airport around 11:41 a.m.

In a statement obtained by KOMU 8, Delta Airlines says the plane was diverted because of "a pressurization issue in-flight."

There were 148 passengers and 6 crew members aboard.

The plane, originally flying at 41,000 feet descended to less than 10,000 feet over northern Mid-Missouri, in under a 10-minute period.Flight Aware

According to the recorded flightpath on FlightAware, a flight tracking software, around 11 a.m., just 3 hours into the flight, the flight started experiencing its unplanned rapid descent. The plane, originally flying at 41,000 feet descended to less than 10,000 feet in under a 10-minute period.

On board the aircraft, the planes emergency oxygen masks were deployed, and the captain announced the flight was experiencing air conditioning and pressurization issues.

Delta Airlines claims the airplane landed safely and passengers flight reservations were rebooked. No one was injured.

In an email to KOMU 8 news on Sunday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration stated the following:

“Delta Air Lines Flight 927 landed safely at St. Louis Lambert International Airport around 11:35 a.m. local time on Saturday, July 13, after the crew reported a possible pressurization issue. The Boeing 757-200 departed from Jackson Hole Airport in Wyoming and was originally heading to Hartsfield – Jackson International Atlanta Airport.”

The FAA says it is investigating the incident.