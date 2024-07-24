© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Boone County sees high turnout on first day of absentee voting

KBIA | By Ryan Blakely, KOMU 8
Published July 24, 2024 at 9:34 AM CDT
A woman votes in the presidential primary election in Kansas City, Mo., on March 10, 2020. Missouri Democrats and unaffiliated voters will participate Saturday, March 23, 2024, in the state's first party-run presidential primary since Republican lawmakers canceled the state-run presidential primary in 2022. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Charlie Riedel/AP
/
AP
No-excuse absentee voting began in Boone County on Tuesday, two weeks before the Aug. 6 primary election.

Voting booths were open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Boone County Government Center, and more than 100 people cast their vote on Tuesday, according to Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon. Lennon said that was the most votes she has seen cast on the first day of absentee voting.

Lennon said absentee voting is helpful for people who have a hard time getting to the polls on Election Day.

"This is providing them a convenient and safe way to cast their ballot," Lennon said. "We also hear from people who have questions about their voter registration ... taking advantage of no-excuse absentee voting, you still have time to take care of some of the kinks."

Neil Waynehouse is one Columbia resident who voted early on Tuesday.

"I just wanted to get it done," he said. "I knew my candidates I wanted to pick, so it was pretty easy to come in and get it done."

Voters looking to cast their ballots early can go to the Boone County Government Center during the week from July 23 through Aug. 5, and there are weekend slots available at various locations across Columbia.

Find out what candidates and ballot measures will be on the Aug. 6 primary ballot, as well as how to vote in the primary, with KOMU 8's voters guide.
