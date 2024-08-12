Resurfacing to begin Monday on U.S. 54 north of Jefferson City

Crews are scheduled to begin resurfacing parts of U.S. 54 on Monday.

Work begins Monday starting just north of the Missouri River to Callaway County Route OO with single-lane closures, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The pavement repair and resurfacing will improve both east and westbound lanes from the Missouri River bridges to just north of Kingdom City.

Work hours will vary depending on the location of the construction.

Work north of the Missouri River to south of Summit Drive will happen between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Work south of Summit Drive to south of Route OO will not have any hour restrictions.

The resurfacing for the full stretch of road will be completed in 2025, according to MoDOT.

The work will be near the head-to-head traffic configuration on U.S. 54 south of the Missouri River and ramp restrictions north of the Missouri River at the U.S. 54/U.S. 63/Missouri 94 interchange.