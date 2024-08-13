MU Health Care opens centralized location in Jefferson City

MU Health Care recently closed their two existing Jefferson City urgent care centers in favor of a new, centralized location, according to a news release.

“The goal was to create a location that provided comprehensive services with expanded hours,” MU Health Care spokesperson Eric Maze said. “By combining our resources into one location, we’re able to provide both of those, so people can access the care they need more often.”

MU Health Care will host a community celebration and ribbon-cutting event to kick off a new era of health care in the region. The event will be held from 1-3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the new location, 3527 West Truman Blvd., Ste. 100A, in west Jefferson City.

“It’s an opportunity for people to tour the facility and see the latest technology that we have to offer,” Maze said. “They’ll also be able to hear from MU Health Care leaders about the continued efforts to expand services in the Jefferson City region.”

The changes come as a result of a school expansion conflict with an existing MU Health clinic. As a result, the university reevaluated its Jefferson City initiative, deciding to consolidate its resources into one urgent care center.

Along with extended hours, the new facility will feature on-site imaging and blood draws, services that were previously unavailable through MU Health Care. The building will also have larger patient rooms and other equipment of improved quality.

According to the release, the new facility will onboard all doctors and care teams that worked at the previous health care locations.

The new urgent care center is only the fourth of its kind in Missouri. MU Health Care has other urgent care locations in Boonville, Mexico and south Columbia.