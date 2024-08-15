Columbia residents oppose police use of cameras, citing privacy concerns

For the second time in less than two years, Columbia police are proposing the installation of cameras in the city to help with law enforcement.

And, once again, the proposal is facing opposition from residents.

More than two dozen residents attended the first two public meetings Wednesday on the proposal to install Flock Safety cameras on traffic signals. In total, eight informational meetings about the proposed camera system were planned throughout the community Wednesday and Thursday.

The cameras would read license plate numbers and alert police when a stolen car or a vehicle owned by a person with an arrest warrant is on the city’s streets.

City officials have stressed that these Flock Safety cameras would not have facial recognition capability.

About 18 months ago, the Columbia Police Department proposed installing Fusus technology, which would have given police access to security cameras operated by businesses. That proposal was rejected by the Columbia City Council over privacy concerns.

On Wednesday, Anthony Willroth, lead organizer of the group Hold COMO Accountable, said he was concerned that the police department was once again embracing camera technology for law enforcement.

“It is concerning that another camera system is being proposed when the City Council already ruled against this just 18 months ago,” Willroth said.

Willroth also said he was concerned about how long Columbia police intended to hang onto the data from the cameras.

“The ACLU has made statements that say 30 days is way too long for data retention,” he said, referring to the American Civil Liberties Union. “New Hampshire has data retention for a length of three minutes and is referred to by the ACLU as more acceptable state legislation. Thirty days is by far the longest data retention period I have heard of out of these technology companies.”

Police Chief Jill Schlude, who attended the community meetings, told residents that the 30 day period for data retention was essential for solving crimes.

“If we were to only have the footage for three to 10 minutes, that would not be nearly enough time for an investigator to review footage and narrow down information,” Schlude said. “This is an investigative tool, and a larger percentage of more crimes will go unsolved with a shorter retention period.”

Other residents who attended the meetings expressed support for the proposal.

Lisa Meyer, who represents the Second Ward on City Council, was leaning toward endorsing the technology.

“I am still determining my stance as I am still gathering information, but the emails I have received from residents of the Second Ward have been very helpful,” Meyer said, arguing that the technology helps police cover a larger portion of the city. “The force multiplier that the camera system has is very important, the data will need to show that the cameras stop an increased rate of crimes.”

Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Roger Johnson pointed out that the University of Missouri already uses similar camera technology for its parking enforcement, and the cameras have shown to not be invasive.

“The only things visible in the photos the university provides are the car and the license plate,” Johnson said.

Residents who want to chime in on the Flock Safety camera system proposal may also submit comments online. The measure would need approval from the City Council before the cameras could be installed.