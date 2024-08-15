William Woods University welcomes its largest class of new students

William Woods University in Fulton welcomed its largest class of new students in its 154-year history Thursday, according to a news release from the university.

This is the second year in a row the university has broken its enrollment record, with 556 undergraduate students starting classes on Monday. According to the university, 368 of those students are attending classes in person.

The new students starting on campus will begin orientation with the university’s annual Ivy Ceremony Thursday, and the university said numbers may continue to grow. William Woods will continue to allow enrollment until the end of the first week of classes Aug. 23.

“Our mission of providing a student-centered, professions-oriented, personal college experience here at William Woods continues to resonate in a big way with both prospective students and their families," university President Jeremy Moreland said in the release.

In the past year, WWU has increased academic offerings, including establishing its first doctoral program. It has also grown its athletic department, adding seven new intercollegiate sports. It began construction on a multi-sport stadium in March that will house its first intercollegiate football team, as well as soccer and flag football teams.

The incoming class includes students from 23 nations and 32 U.S. states.