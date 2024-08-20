CPS families impacted as certain bus routes won't run this week

Eight of Columbia Public Schools' bus routes will not run the first week of school, according to an email from the district's spokesperson.

Four elementary routes and four secondary routes will not run, which are within a 1 mile radius for elementary and a 2 mile radius for secondary schools.

Walking school buses and alternative carpooling will happen along the four elementary school routes until traditional bus services can be restored.

The routes are additional transportation CPS offers beyond the state requirement.

Impacted families have been notified regarding the status of the routes.

"The district must prioritize state required routes before expanded services can be offered," Chief Communications Officer Michelle Baumstark said.

The district is asking for patience this week while they work to get all students to schools safely.

"We will continue to improve and iron out kinks as the school year progresses," Baumstark said.