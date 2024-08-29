Columbia proposes new water well to replace insufficient one in McBaine

The city of Columbia proposed drilling a new alluvial well near the McBaine Water Treatment Plant to replace one that no longer produces a sufficient volume of water.

There are 18 alluvial wells in McBaine Bottoms that serve the entirety of Columbia, and alluvial well No. 10 is the first to begin losing functionality.

An alluvial well taps into water stored in alluvial deposits, which are loose, unconsolidated sediments, like sand or gravel, that have been deposited by rivers or floodwaters. These wells then draw from the shallow groundwater found in these deposits.

The city has been monitoring well No. 10 for two years, studying it while planning to drill a new well.

"We've been watching well 10 for a couple of years," said Matt Nestor, a spokesperson for Columbia Utilities. "It's not producing as much water. So, we did a study and figured we can move it about 50 feet, and then we should be able to tap into a better source of water."

The city said rehabilitating the well could be just as costly as drilling a new one, so a new well with newer technology will serve customers better.

The reason for well No. 10 losing its functionality is the deterioration of its well screen, which is reaching the end of its useful life.

A well screen is a device installed at the bottom of a well to protect from outside particles, ensuring water entering is as clean as possible. This protects the well pump from damage and ultimately reduces the need for maintenance.

While well No. 10 no longer functions efficiently, the city said there is still plenty of water to go around.

"Everything's running as normal. We're still getting plenty of water to meet our demand, so no customers are affected at this time," Nestor said.

Right now, Columbia's water supply is not at risk without the use of well No. 10. However, the story may not be the same if another well were to lose functionality.

"If another issue arises, it's good to have the capacity," Nestor said. "So, if we have to take another well out of service for maintenance or something like that, making sure we have the capacity so that does not impact customers down the line is the main reason for doing this now."

The proposal to drill a new well will now go to City Council for approval. If all goes to plan, the city will begin to drill the well in February.

Public comments will be accepted on the city's website through Sept. 11.