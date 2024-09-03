Candlelight vigil and funeral arrangements planned for fallen Osage Beach officer, suspect charged

Upcoming Vigil

A candlelight vigil and funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Osage Beach Police Officer Phylicia Carson.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating Carson's death on Saturday morning. She was a secondary responding officer in a high-speed pursuit on U.S. 54 after police said the suspect did not stop for the first officer.

The vigil will take place at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at the Osage Beach Police Department. The public is encouraged to attend.

Carson's funeral visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 5 at Lodge of the Four Seasons in Lake Ozark. A funeral service will follow the visitation.

A procession will follow the funeral. The public is encouraged to line the roadways as a way to pay respects instead of traveling to the funeral location.

Suspect Charged

Formal charges were filed Tuesday against a Camdenton man arrested after a pursuit that led to an Osage Beach police officer's death.

Christopher Wehmeyer faces one count of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention resulting in death, a class A felony. His first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The probable cause statement filed Tuesday said the pursuit started when Wehmeyer was clocked going 90 miles per hour on Highway 54. During the pursuit, Wehmeyer allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Officer Phylicia Carson with Osage Beach Police got involved in the chase, and according to the police department, at one point she crashed. Carson died as a result of her injuries.

Formal charges were filed Tuesday against a Camdenton man arrested after a pursuit that led to an Osage Beach police officer's death.

Christopher Wehmeyer faces one count of aggravated fleeing a stop or detention resulting in death, a class A felony. His first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning.

The probable cause statement filed Tuesday said the pursuit started when Wehmeyer was clocked going 90 miles per hour on Highway 54. During the pursuit, Wehmeyer allegedly reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

Officer Phylicia Carson with Osage Beach Police got involved in the chase, and according to the police department, at one point she crashed. Carson died as a result of her injuries.