© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lincoln University names new Director for Athletics and Campus Recreation

KBIA | By Steve Lambson, KOMU 8
Published October 1, 2024 at 5:34 PM CDT
Tim Abney was named Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation at Lincoln University on Tuesday. Earlier, he served as the interim Director for Athletics and Campus Recreation.
Lincoln University Directory
/
Lincoln University Directory
Tim Abney was named Director of Athletics and Campus Recreation at Lincoln University on Tuesday. Before this, he served as the interim Director for Athletics and Campus Recreation.

Lincoln University named a new director for the school's athletics and recreation programs on Tuesday.

Tim Abney, who has been serving as interim Director for Athletics and Campus Recreation, will take over the role, effective immediately.

“I'm deeply honored to continue serving Lincoln University in this new role,” Tim Abney said in a news release. “I've always believed in the power of athletics to transform lives both on and off the playing surface. I'm excited to lead our programs into a future that prioritizes student success, athletic excellence and the Blue Tiger spirit.”

Abney graduated from Lincoln in 1978, and coached the school's women's basketball team for ten years, becoming the second-winningest coach in the school's history.

Abney also coached tennis at Lincoln, and previously served as assistant athletic director for administration. He's been inducted into the Lincoln University Athletic Hall of Fame, Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Fame.
Tags
Missouri News Network news castLincoln UniversityAthleticsTop Stories
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content