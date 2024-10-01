Lincoln University names new Director for Athletics and Campus Recreation

Lincoln University named a new director for the school's athletics and recreation programs on Tuesday.

Tim Abney, who has been serving as interim Director for Athletics and Campus Recreation, will take over the role, effective immediately.

“I'm deeply honored to continue serving Lincoln University in this new role,” Tim Abney said in a news release. “I've always believed in the power of athletics to transform lives both on and off the playing surface. I'm excited to lead our programs into a future that prioritizes student success, athletic excellence and the Blue Tiger spirit.”

Abney graduated from Lincoln in 1978, and coached the school's women's basketball team for ten years, becoming the second-winningest coach in the school's history.

Abney also coached tennis at Lincoln, and previously served as assistant athletic director for administration. He's been inducted into the Lincoln University Athletic Hall of Fame, Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, and North Carolina A&T Sports Hall of Fame.