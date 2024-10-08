Columbia City Council ups surveillance to assist law enforcement

Columbia residents turned up in force on Monday evening to voice their opinions about a proposal to install cameras capable of reading license plates and — critics allege — potentially much more.

The city of Columbia will have new eyes on motorists after the City Council voted 5-2 to purchase a new police surveillance system. First Ward Councilperson Valerie Caroll and Third Ward Councilperson Roy Lovelady voted against implementing the surveillance system.

The Flock camera system uses technology to gather information aimed to help law enforcement agencies promote public safety and expedite investigations. If the city were to implement the system, cameras in fixed locations would capture license plate information and “vehicular fingerprints,” or general descriptions, of every vehicle that were to pass each location, said Jonathan Paz, government affairs manager at Flock Safety.

The approval authorized the spending of more than $500,000 on the camera system, including the purchase of 30 additional live-action cameras for the Columbia Police Department and Parks and Recreation Department — the two city departments that are set to utilize the technology.

Paz clarified at the meeting that the technology does not include facial recognition and will not be used to track speeding or parking violations. He also said that the data collected will not be shared with any private third parties and is automatically deleted from the system after 30 days. However, the data collected is eligible to be used by neighboring law enforcement agencies and requested by members of the public through the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Many local organizations have vocalized their support of the Flock camera system, including the Columbia Chamber of Commerce, Columbia Board of Realtors and Roger Johnson, the Boone County prosecuting attorney.

The groups, as well as members of the public at the meeting, highlighted the belief that the camera system will improve public safety by providing law enforcement with tools to monitor suspects.

"I support the Flock system, because it’s going to help the police in solving crime and hopefully help to prevent criminals from coming to this area," said Larry Kirschner, a Columbia Neighborhood Watch board member. "Some people were so worried about the data being stored for 30 days when, in fact, some crime is not reported immediately before somebody can realize that they were broken into. They can then go back and use that data."

The Mid-Missouri Civil Liberties Association questioned the camera system, expressing concern about its cost and the potential misuse and invasiveness of the surveillance technology by law enforcement. Members of the public echoed these concerns at the meeting.

Many different parties expressed concerns over the possible monitoring of reproductive and gender-affirming health care from the data collected through the Flock system. The main concern brought forth by multiple parties is whether this technology will be used to prosecute people traveling interstate to seek health care.

Dan Viets, speaking on behalf of the association, spoke in opposition to the camera system.

“As far as I can tell ... those cameras have done little to solve crime, and they have done very little to prevent crime in downtown Columbia," he said. "But we're assured these new and improved cameras will miraculously produce better results.”

Members of the public also spoke on the potential disproportionate impact the new system could have on people of color, adding to ongoing concerns about police treatment of marginalized communities nationwide.

The council also voted unanimously to establish law enforcement surveillance oversight regulations.

Breast cancer awareness

Donning a pink sweater, Second Ward Councilperson Lisa Meyer announced that she had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. Along with highlighting Breast Cancer Awareness Month, she encouraged annual mammograms.

Meyer felt it was important to be open about her diagnosis and announce it at the meeting.

"It's important to share and plus, we don't struggle alone," she said. "Anybody who goes through something serious, (you have got to) do your best to take care of yourself and fight. But it takes community."

Meyer expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the community.

"I plan to beat this and stay focused," Meyer said. "Being of service keeps me inspired."

Other agenda items

The council voted unanimously to authorize a cost-share agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission and another with the U.S. Department of Transportation for a grant to fund a study along the I-70 Business Loop corridor. The study is estimated to cost about $2.6 million and will study the corridor between Stadium Boulevard and Eastland Circle, according to a council memo.

The majority of the funding is federal money, with some of it coming from the city's quarter-cent capital improvement program sales tax. A small portion of the project's funds will come from the Business Loop Community Improvement District, according to the council memo.

The council also unanimously approved the construction of one new 69-kilovolt bus, a power line connector, at the Bolstad Substation, which provides electric power to northeast Columbia. The new power line connector will link energy to the Boone Stephens solar facility as part of an ongoing renewable generation project, according to previous Missourian reporting.

The city has estimated the project to cost just over $470,000, which will be paid from Electric Utility funds and reimbursed by the Boone Stephens Solar Project, according to a council memo.

Fourth Ward Councilperson Nick Foster was absent for these votes.

The council also introduced an ordinance that would decommission the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council, which was established in 2013 to aid in development planning and requests from City Council. Members requested that the council disband it, given that they felt it accomplished what it was established to do, according to a council memo.

To kick off the meeting, the council swore in Rebecca Roesslet as the new director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department. Roesslet replaced Stephanie Browning, who will retire Friday after 25 years of holding the position.

Roesslet, the former assistant director, has worked at the department in various positions since 2003. Getting people vaccinated for influenza and COVID-19 are among the department's priorities as she takes the helm, according to previous Missourian reporting.

After Mayor Barbara Buffaloe presented her with a resolution of appreciation, Browning reflected on her career within the city and the opportunity to "touch people's lives." After thanking a range of city officials and staff, as well as her family members, she spoke about passing the role to her predecessor.

"I have worked with the best people throughout my career," Browning said. "I know I'm leaving them in great hands."

Near the beginning of the meeting, the council also continued to vote on applicants for vacant positions on city boards and commissions. Council members appointed two applicants to the Planning and Zoning Commission. McKenzie Ortiz who will serve through May 2027, and David Brodsky will serve through May 2028.