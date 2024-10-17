© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Columbia animal hospitals limit overnight hours due to staffing shortages

KBIA | By Brayden Day, The Columbia Missourian
Published October 17, 2024 at 11:25 AM CDT
A close-up portrait of a dog in the snow. The Red Cross issues public-safety tips for pets, including: Bring them inside. And don't forget to snuggle.
Marcus Löfvenberg | Unsplash
/
Unsplash
The MU Veterinary Health Center said it will not accept new, small animal patients between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Existing patients will still be allowed to receive care.

Staffing shortages are taking a toll on animal hospitals in Columbia.

Both the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center and Horton Animal Hospital are temporarily working shorter hours. These hospitals normally provide 24-hour emergency care for animals, but due to limited staffing, both hospitals are limiting overnight care.

The MU Veterinary Health Center said it will not accept new, small animal patients between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Existing patients will still be allowed to receive care.

Horton Animal Hospital said it may close from 1:30-7 a.m. several times during October but will still have staff on call during those hours, providing assistance over the phone and redirecting patients to the nearest open hospital.

“It’s not going to be an everyday thing,” said Amanda Boerckel, one of the managers at Horton. “There will be a few days throughout the month where we will have to close for that short period of time.”

The animal hospital said on social media it will provide notice on nights it will close.

Keeping the clinics fully staffed in Columbia has been an issue for these hospitals, and veterinarians said the cost of medical school and other factors are reducing the number of vets in mid-Missouri.

“Emergencies don’t take days off,” said Elizabeth Hussey, the owner of Horton-Central. “Some people get used to normal working hours and aren’t as willing to work the overnight hours.”
Tags
Missouri News Network animal healthVeterinary Health Centerveterinarians
The Columbia Missourian
The Columbia Missourian is a community news organization managed by professional editors and staffed by Missouri School of Journalism students who do the reporting, design, copy editing, information graphics, photography and multimedia.
See stories by The Columbia Missourian
Related Content