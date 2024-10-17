Columbia animal hospitals limit overnight hours due to staffing shortages

Staffing shortages are taking a toll on animal hospitals in Columbia.

Both the University of Missouri Veterinary Health Center and Horton Animal Hospital are temporarily working shorter hours. These hospitals normally provide 24-hour emergency care for animals, but due to limited staffing, both hospitals are limiting overnight care.

The MU Veterinary Health Center said it will not accept new, small animal patients between 8 p.m. and 7 a.m. Existing patients will still be allowed to receive care.

Horton Animal Hospital said it may close from 1:30-7 a.m. several times during October but will still have staff on call during those hours, providing assistance over the phone and redirecting patients to the nearest open hospital.

“It’s not going to be an everyday thing,” said Amanda Boerckel, one of the managers at Horton. “There will be a few days throughout the month where we will have to close for that short period of time.”

The animal hospital said on social media it will provide notice on nights it will close.

Keeping the clinics fully staffed in Columbia has been an issue for these hospitals, and veterinarians said the cost of medical school and other factors are reducing the number of vets in mid-Missouri.

“Emergencies don’t take days off,” said Elizabeth Hussey, the owner of Horton-Central. “Some people get used to normal working hours and aren’t as willing to work the overnight hours.”