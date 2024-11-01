Potter rides parents' rights stance in House bid

After four years of appearances at Columbia School Board meetings, and two runs for a seat on that board, John Potter is known as a persistent advocate for parents’ rights in their children’s education.

In filing for House District 47 as a Republican, Potter moved into a higher level in politics than he thought he’d pursue.

“I’m not planning on being a politician,” he said. “For me, I’m just trying to do the right thing for children and the community.”

Potter had plans to open a small business. But seeing that Rep. Adrian Plank, D-Columbia, was unopposed, Potter said he knew he had to volunteer.

“If you’re not challenged during a race then the public doesn’t learn anything about you,” he said.

This same thinking drew Potter to School Board meetings. Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, and with his three children among students sent home, Potter wanted Columbia Public Schools buildings to reopen. He and his wife Megan organized a petition and started a Facebook page for like-minded parents.

These were the first steps in his effort to bring conservative voices to Columbia school governance, which he sees as dominated by the Democratic Party, regardless of the board’s seats being nonpartisan. He said some of his policy aspirations have been accomplished through his activism.

“I might not have ever been elected, but my influence and the Facebook group that I created, have both grown awareness and brought voices to be heard that weren’t being heard before,” Potter said.

Potter said he thinks conservatives are often too pessimistic when it comes to changing the political character of Columbia.

“I think that we just have to be more involved,” he said. “We can’t just give (offices) over to the people that have been controlling (them) or think that there’s just a race not worth racing.”

In the local bipartisan group Braver Angels, which he co-chairs, Potter said he tries to reduce political polarization by having residents with opposing views discuss policy together.

“If you can understand them better, you can find common ground, and then hopefully that goes both ways,” he said, noting that his faith calls him to make bridges with those who are different. Being able to make compromises is something Potter sees as a strength of his candidacy.

On energy consumption, Potter suggests bringing more nuclear energy to mid-Missouri. He sees this as a compromise between “unreliable” sources like wind and solar and carbon-heavy sources like coal-burning plants.

He describes his stance on government aid for those in need as providing a “hand up instead of a hand out.”

“For me, the compromise is ... let’s actually incorporate some incentives for people to build businesses and to build their credit up,” he said.

Potter’s ideas on government aid derive from his upbringing.

“Growing up in poor neighborhoods, everyone had a business, but it was all under the table because they didn’t want their government assistance to be taken away,” he said.

“I think my main objective is to help the poor, that’s what Jesus calls us to do. And to help children, disadvantaged people, and elderly folks,” Potter said. “Anything that improves their life for the better would be a win for me.”

