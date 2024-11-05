© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missourians are at the polls today. Here are some of the sights and conversations

KBIA | By Anna Colletto,
Alex Cox
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:34 PM CST
Mizzou graduate student Sarah Peters grabs an “I voted” sticker for herself
Hannah Henderson
/
Missourian
Mizzou graduate student Sarah Peters grabs an “I voted” sticker for herself and a friend on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, at Memorial Union in Columbia: “I wanted to vote yes on [Amendment 3] to restore reproductive healthcare in Missouri,” Peters said. “I’m a gay woman and I wanted to protect my rights and the rights of my future daughter and the rights of my mother and all the women that I care about. I’m very anxious to protect those rights, I was not going to miss it for anything.”

Missourians showed up and showed out for today's election, as voters arrived as early as 6 a.m. to cast their ballots. KBIA and the Missourian will continue to cover the election as the day goes on, as polling is still open until 7 p.m. tonight.

Here are some sights and sounds from the election coverage today:

KBIA reporter Anna Colletto discussed the "unprecedented number" of voters in Boone County. Overwhelmingly, it's ballot initiatives on abortion access and sports betting, plus the U.S. Presidential race that are bringing Boone voters to the ballot box.

To read more about polling, Missourian reporters covered the different voices from the polling locations. Here are a few of the photos and conversations from throughout the day.

Voters wait for polls to open under the arch at Memorial Union.
Hannah Henderson
/
Missourian
Voters wait for polls to open under the arch at Memorial Union on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Columbia. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and a long line formed at the beginning.
University of Missouri junior Ella Wilkins collects her ballot from an election worker on Tuesday at Memorial Union in Columbia.
Hannah Henderson
/
Columbia Missourian
University of Missouri junior Ella Wilkins collects her ballot from an election worker on Tuesday at Memorial Union in Columbia: “It’s my first time voting so I just wanted to do my part as an American and contribute to my country,” Wilkins said. “I wanted to be like one of the first people here, I was real excited.”
A blue bag holding election ballots
Kate Cassady
/
Columbia Missourian
A blue bag holding election ballots sits on a table Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center in Columbia. Blue bags held ballots, and red bags held the day-to-day checklist for election judges.
Boone County resident Karissa Elam votes early
Olivia Myska
/
Columbia Missourian
Boone County resident Karissa Elam votes early Tuesday morning at Friendship Baptist Church in Columbia. Elam said that apart from voting for president, she is also voting on Amendments 2 and 3.
Tags
Missouri News Network Election nightmissouri politicsvotingTop Stories
Anna Colletto
Anna Colletto is a Senior at the University of Missouri.
See stories by Anna Colletto
Alex Cox
Alex Cox is a Junior in the Missouri School of Journalism. They're a reporter and producer for KBIA.
See stories by Alex Cox
Related Content