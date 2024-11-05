Missourians are at the polls today. Here are some of the sights and conversations

Missourians showed up and showed out for today's election, as voters arrived as early as 6 a.m. to cast their ballots. KBIA and the Missourian will continue to cover the election as the day goes on, as polling is still open until 7 p.m. tonight.
Here are some sights and sounds from the election coverage today:
KBIA reporter Anna Colletto discussed the "unprecedented number" of voters in Boone County. Overwhelmingly, it's ballot initiatives on abortion access and sports betting, plus the U.S. Presidential race that are bringing Boone voters to the ballot box.
To read more about polling, Missourian reporters covered the different voices from the polling locations. Here are a few of the photos and conversations from throughout the day.