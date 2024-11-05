Missourians are at the polls today. Here are some of the sights and conversations

Missourians showed up and showed out for today's election, as voters arrived as early as 6 a.m. to cast their ballots. KBIA and the Missourian will continue to cover the election as the day goes on, as polling is still open until 7 p.m. tonight.

Here are some sights and sounds from the election coverage today:

KBIA reporter Anna Colletto discussed the "unprecedented number" of voters in Boone County. Overwhelmingly, it's ballot initiatives on abortion access and sports betting, plus the U.S. Presidential race that are bringing Boone voters to the ballot box.

To read more about polling, Missourian reporters covered the different voices from the polling locations. Here are a few of the photos and conversations from throughout the day.

Hannah Henderson / Missourian Voters wait for polls to open under the arch at Memorial Union on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024 in Columbia. Polls opened at 6 a.m. and a long line formed at the beginning.

Hannah Henderson / Columbia Missourian University of Missouri junior Ella Wilkins collects her ballot from an election worker on Tuesday at Memorial Union in Columbia: “It’s my first time voting so I just wanted to do my part as an American and contribute to my country,” Wilkins said. “I wanted to be like one of the first people here, I was real excited.”

Kate Cassady / Columbia Missourian A blue bag holding election ballots sits on a table Tuesday at the Boone County Government Center in Columbia. Blue bags held ballots, and red bags held the day-to-day checklist for election judges.