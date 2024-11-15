Missouri awarded $14.2 million grant to improve internet access

Missouri is receiving another multimillion-dollar stream of federal funding to improve internet access and broadband affordability, this time through the creation of a “digital equity plan.”

The Biden-Harris administration approved the $14.2 million grant Thursday as a part of a $68 million package including grants to other states. Along with improving internet access in Missouri, the digital equity plan is set to focus on affordability, access to low-cost large-screen devices and providing skills to navigate online resources.

These funds continue a larger internet access effort supported by other large federal grants in the past year.

In January, the state’s Office of Broadband Development received $1.7 billion of federal funds to extend broadband access in the state, with the goal of reliable internet connection in every household by 2028. Last year, another $261 million through the American Rescue Plan Act was awarded for broadband development. Missouri used this money to provide access in rural or underserved areas.

“The Missouri Department of Economic Development’s Office of Broadband Development is excited to receive this award,” Missouri Office of Broadband Development Director BJ Tanksley said. “The funds provided by this program will help improve access to digital opportunities for all Missourians.”

The plan was formally approved by the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunication and Information Administration. The funding is a part of President Joe Biden’s Internet for All initiative and comes from a $1.4 billion State Digital Equity Capacity Grant Program, one of three digital equity programs funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Another key initiative that Missouri will create is a Virtual Health Program to increase the telehealth capacity of the state’s medical facilities.