MU researchers join cancer prevention network to identify and fight precancerous cells

Two researchers with the University of Missouri’s School of Medicine have joined the Cancer Immunoprevention Network consortium, an initiative launched by the National Cancer Institute in 2023, after developing a molecule that could train the immune system to recognize cancer cells and eliminate them.

Haval Shirwan, who is the director of the pediatric department, and Esma Yolcu, a pediatric doctor and MU professor, were awarded a $3.8 million grant from NCI over five years to cover research expenses.

Shirwan said he and Yolcu applied for the grant after almost two decades of research. The two have been working on this research using cancer vaccines and cancer immunotherapy.

Their data shows that they can take one molecule and use it to prevent any kind of cancer, Shirwan said, and that it is going to come with a very low cost.

Shirwan said that currently this research is at the stage where he and Yolcu could identify any individuals who have the potential of developing cancer — not only those who already have cancer — to begin testing their research. This is particularly beneficial for high-risk individuals, like those with a family history of cancer, Shirwan said.

The researchers also have a better understanding of how protection against cancer occurs. Shirwan said that there are two things that people have to take into account — how fit an individual’s immune system is and their genetic defect, adding that it depends on each individual. He noted that these are major factors of how the cancer takes hold.

Shirwan said this research will be extremely beneficial because “cancer is such a danger.” Cancer mortality rates in Missouri are relatively high compared to other states.

Shirwan said he and Yolcu think the research is going to have a direct impact on Missouri. They hope that this research will not only be beneficial nationally but also worldwide, Shirwan said.

