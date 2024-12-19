Former Senator Roy Blunt inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians

The Missouri House of Representatives inducted former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt into the Hall of Famous Missourians at the Missouri State Capitol on Wednesday.

The bust honoring Blunt will be placed alongside other famous Missourians, including Harry S. Truman, Josephine Baker, and Walt Disney.

According to the House Communications department, "former U.S. Senator Roy Blunt left a lasting impact in Missouri through decades of service focused on agriculture, healthcare, education, and infrastructure." It added that he is "known for his commitment to bipartisanship and practical solutions, Blunt worked tirelessly to improve the lives of Missourians and gained widespread respect for his leadership."

His son, Andy Blunt, said their family wasn't surprised by the recognition awarded to Roy Blunt.

"If you would have asked any of us 'Hey do you think there will ever be a bust of your dad in the Capitol?' we would have probably all said 'yes,'" Andy Blunt said. "Because we've always recognized the extraordinary person that dad is."

Many of Roy Blunt's former employees made the trip to Jefferson City for his induction.

"He will shake the hand or talk to anybody, from the janitor to the CEO when we visit businesses, you know, everybody in between" said Jennifer Meyer, one of Roy Blunt's former district field representative. "He doesn't think he's above anybody else and he's just so down to earth, and that's what I love about him."

According to his son, he was a trusted politician.

"Missourians, presidents of both parties, and leaders on Capitol hill would turn to Roy Blunt to find a way forward," Andy Blunt said. "And he always did."

Wednesday's ceremony started with a prayer, the pledge of allegiance, and remarks from several speakers; including Roy Blunt's son, Governor-elect Mike Kehoe, director of the State Historical Society Gary Kremer, former Missouri House Speaker and U.S. attorney Catherine Hanaway, House Speaker Dean Plocher, and finally, Roy Blunt himself.

Roy Blunt is a Republican politician from Missouri and a former Senator. He served in the House from 1997 to 2011, as the Missouri Secretary of State from 1985 to 1993, and in the U.S. Senate from 2011 to 2023.