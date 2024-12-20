Boone County Commission passes 2025 budget

The Boone County Commission voted Thursday to pass an approximately $136 million budget for fiscal year 2025.

"It really is a reflection of our work plan going forward for 2025," said Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick about the budget. "It is an ambitious budget, but I think we've got some ambitious projects underway. I think that a lot of it is really geared toward public safety."

It includes funding for several capital improvement projects, including improvements to Bonne Femme Church Road. The budget will also fund the completion of a new law enforcement training center and the construction of a child care center for the children of public safety officials.

Over $10 million of the budget comes from federal, COVID-19 relief funds through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"Those ARPA funds are certainly a big piece of it," Kendrick said. "A lot of federal dollars that came down to the county, and it's been a meticulous process along the way. We're excited to see a lot of those projects already in motion."

ARPA funds have to be appropriated by the end of this year, and they must be spent by the end of 2026. As the county runs out of this additional funding, Kendrick explained, he's not concerned about the county's ability to continue to fund the projects it needs to get done.

"We have to account for those (ARPA funds) in the appropriation, even though the vast majority of those dollars are not being spent on any county government projects," Kendrick said. "But, we still have to account for all of those funds since they're part of our revenue at this point."

Boone County's 2025 fiscal year begins Jan. 1.