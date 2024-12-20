Columbia welcomes first public ice skating rink since 1981

Columbia restaurant "The Kitchen Grill and Games" announced the official opening of its new ice skating rink on Wednesday, marking the arrival of the city's first public ice skating facility in 43 years.

"Come experience the magic of skating with family and friends," the business said in a Facebook post.

While the rest of the venue is still undergoing final preparations, the ice rink is fully operational and ready to welcome visitors.

The Kitchen’s rink will operate six days a week, with hours from 2:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and extended hours on Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Admission is $11 per session, and skate rentals are available for $4. For beginners or those in need of support, skate assist rentals are offered at $5 each. Guests are also welcome to bring their own skates, paying only the admission fee.

The ice skating rink is located at 3711 Discovery Parkway, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Kitchen also offers indoor pickleball courts, open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.



First ice skating rink in Columbia since 1981

The last public ice skating rink in Columbia, Ice Chalet, closed in 1981. It was an indoor rink, located where "Lazer Lanes" was later built and then demolished.

According to the Columbia Parks and Recreation department, the Ice Chalet used to host the MU Ice Hockey Club team, traditional ice skating & hockey programs, and other leagues & tournaments.

The City of Columbia has previously opened Stephens Lake Park for ice skating during winter months, weather permitting. But aside from The Kitchen's new ice skating rink, the closest ice skating rink to Columbia is the Washington Park Ice Arena in Jefferson City.

There were several attempts from the City of Columbia and private ventures throughout the 1980's, 1990's, 2000's, and 2010's to build a new ice skating facility, but none of those projects came to fruition.