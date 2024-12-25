What's open on Christmas Day in mid-Missouri?

Some mid-Missouri stores and restaurants will remain open Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Find which establishments are open or operating with adjusted hours today.

If you don't see your establishment listed, please email news@komu.com with your operating hours.

Restaurants

Open 24 hours on Christmas Day

IHOP

Waffle House

Modified hours on Christmas Day

Applebee's - All locations open until 10 p.m.

The Dive Bar - Columbia open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hooters open from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Starbucks - Broadway & Fairview in Columbia open until 2 p.m.

Starbucks - Missouri Blvd. & U.S. 50 in Jefferson City open until 7 p.m.

Starbucks - Nifong & Buttonwood in Columbia open until 2 p.m.

Starbucks - Rangeline & Vandiver in Columbia open until 3:30 p.m.

Starbucks - W Truman & Country Club in Jefferson City open until 1 p.m.

TGI Fridays - Columbia open until 11:45 p.m.

The Grind Coffee House - Fourm Blvd in Columbia open until 1 p.m.

The Grind Coffee House - North Columbia open until 2 p.m.

The Grind Coffee House - South Columbia open until 3 p.m.

Truman's Bar and Grill - Columbia open from 2 p.m. to 1:45 a.m.

Closed on Christmas Day

Cracker Barrel

Glenn's Cafe (also closed Dec. 26)

Select Starbucks Locations

9th Street Broadway Bluffs Gerbes locations MU campus locations Target locations



Stores

Modified hours on Christmas Day

Walgreens: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pharmacy closed)

Closed on Christmas Day