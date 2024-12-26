Missouri State Highway Patrol announces retirement of Superintendent, successor named

Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announced Thursday he will retire on Feb. 1, 2025, after serving more than 34 years with the agency.

Governor-Elect Mike Kehoe named Major Michael A. Turner to succeed him as the Patrol's 25th superintendent.

According to a news release, Olson has led the agency since 2019.

"The privilege to serve as a trooper has been a rewarding and humbling experience," Olson said. "I appreciate the support and friendships I have made across the state the last 34 years."

Governor Mike Parson praised Olson's leadership through numerous challenges, including natural disasters, civil unrest, and the global pandemic.

"Colonel Olson is a dedicated public servant whose commitment to law and order and improving public safety across our state will be greatly missed," Parson said.

Olson joined the Patrol in 1990 as part of the 63rd Recruit Class. Throughout his career, he served in various roles across Missouri, including positions in Troop H, Troop B in Macon, and Troop A in Lee's Summit. He was appointed superintendent by Governor Parson in March 2019.

His successor, Major Michael A. Turner, currently commands the Patrol's Field Operations Bureau, overseeing all nine troops, the Aircraft Division, and the Water Patrol Division. Turner joined the Patrol in 1996 and has served in multiple leadership positions, including roles in Camden County, Callaway County, and as commanding officer of Troop F in Jefferson City.

"I'm humbled to receive this appointment and look forward to working with Governor-Elect Kehoe to take care of our troopers on the road, enforce laws to improve public safety, and strengthen the Missouri State Highway Patrol's distinguished reputation," Turner said.

Turner holds degrees from Metropolitan Community College, Columbia College, and Lincoln University. He is also a graduate of several law enforcement leadership programs and a recipient of the Patrol's Valor Award.

The appointment is subject to confirmation by the Missouri Senate.