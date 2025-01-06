Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine calls for investigation after spread of fake post

In a statement Friday, Mizzou Students for Justice in Palestine called for an investigation into the person responsible for creating a fabricated Instagram post that spread on social media last week.

The circulated screenshot was made to look like a post by MSJP, alleging that the organization praised Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the driver in the New Orleans New Year’s attack that killed 14 people.

MSJP also called for a thorough investigation into Mizzou College Republicans, who had condemned the organization for the fake post across its social media accounts, and the University of Missouri’s social media administrators, who MSJP said contributed to the organization’s defamation.

MSJP President Isleen Atallah said the post has damaged MSJP’s reputation and has caused members to leave the organization, questioning their safety on campus.

“We can’t safely exist either as Palestinian students or pro-Palestinian advocates on this campus or anywhere in the U.S. without being scrutinized and called ‘terrorist-sympathizers,’” Atallah said. “The main effect is that there is a feeling of unsafety now, and there is also distrust in the administration.”

The screenshot was originally shared on YikYak, an anonymous social media platform, then posted Wednesday by Mizzou College Republicans on various social media platforms with a statement condemning MSJP. MU responded to the statement, commenting that it was “investigating the matter with the seriousness and urgency it deserves.”

On Friday, MU spokesperson Christopher Ave said the university “investigated the matter and found no evidence that MSJP made such a posting on social media.” Ave said the university has already launched an investigation into the student involved in sharing the message but said he could not address any actions the university has taken due to student privacy laws.

MSJP’s statement said MU’s public comment about “investigating the matter” worsened the issue.

“Given the clear inauthenticity of the post, Mizzou’s haphazard response to this blatant act of targeted misinformation has led many to assume MSJP was indeed responsible,” the statement said.

A post on YikYak stated that MSJP “praised the New Orleans attack then deleted it.” Mizzou College Republicans President Brenden Poteet said he saw this post in addition to the fabricated screenshot. Poteet said the person who originally posted the screenshot sent it to him when Poteet asked but then deleted it from YikYak after someone shared MU’s official comment that it was investigating.

“Unfortunately, it is just one of the lessons I have to learn of being a leader, and I was sincere and cooperative in trying to make it right because it did turn out to be fake — I did really feel bad about it,” Poteet said.

Poteet said he regrets that the situation happened and that he should have done a better job verifying the post.

Poteet posted Friday on the Mizzou College Republicans account, retracting his original statement and saying he was hasty in his decision to post it.

In his retraction, Poteet said MU’s investigation determined that Mizzou College Republicans did not violate any of MU’s discrimination policies.

“The university has determined that we are not responsible for it, and we did not violate any of their discrimination policies because it was posted under the belief that it was genuine — we weren’t trying to deceive anyone,” Poteet said.

MSJP responded to Poteet’s retraction in its latest statement.

“Disseminating dangerous misinformation that endangers students and perpetuates harmful stereotypes is not a trivial error — it is a reckless act of bigotry,” it said.

Atallah said MU has not spoken with any members of MSJP, and she does not know whether Poteet’s claims about not violating university discrimination policies are true.

“If it is true, and Mizzou couldn’t recognize the discrimination and the racist tones of that statement, I think Mizzou is going to have bigger problems on their hands,” Atallah said.

Both Atallah and the MSJP statement emphasized keeping attention on the victims and families who were affected by the attack in New Orleans.

“This is a ridiculous allegation, and it is ridiculous that we even have to fight it and move our attention away from the victims and their families,” Atallah said. “But it has also sparked this sense of solidarity amongst our members and the community, and it was such a beautiful thing to see people come together.”

Missourian reporter Sophie Rentschler contributed to this article.