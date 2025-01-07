MU students, faculty debate creating a syllabus repository

Student leaders are working with University of Missouri faculty to create an online repository of course outlines — ideally, to make class structures more transparent ahead of semester scheduling.

The Missouri Students Association proposed the voluntary syllabus bank to the MU Faculty Council on Dec. 5. Entirely optional for faculty, the bank would grant more information about assignments, structure, textbook requirements and class expectations before enrolling.

“It’s really about the students having more information so that they are able to make a more informed decision about the courses they are taking and how they are balancing their course schedule every semester,” Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies Jim Spain said.

This is not the first time MSA has discussed a syllabus bank with faculty, but concerns over intellectual property have hindered faculty buy-in.

Syllabi are the intellectual property of the faculty members who write them, and some at MU are concerned a repository online would share them with the world. MSA President Clay Van Eaton said the opt-in system proposed is a compromise aimed at the concern.

He also said the bank would include a disclaimer that all syllabuses are subject to change and would require students to log-in with their MU credentials to access it, ensuring privacy.

“If a professor feels strongly about not wanting their syllabus to go anywhere but the students in the class, then they don’t have to,” Faculty Council chair Tom Warhover said. “But I think most people would agree that the course descriptions in MyZou are woefully inadequate, so I understand the impetus in MSA saying ‘Hey can we get more information about courses.’”

Spain said he appreciates that MSA and Faculty Council are taking a “collaborative approach” to what creating a repository might entail.

In addition to giving students more information about classes, MSA Academic Affairs chair Sophie Ayres said a syllabus bank may also increase student retention.

“If (students) were able to look at textbook costs prior to taking a class, that would really help them assess the benefits or costs of taking a specific course,” Ayres said.

Van Eaton and Ayres have highlighted Simple Syllabus as an online platform option for the syllabus bank, which Ayres said would connect with Canvas, allowing easy access for both students and faculty.

Additionally, Van Eaton and Ayres noted that UMKC and Columbia College have already implemented some form of a campus-wide syllabus bank, as well as 11 out of 14 of the SEC schools, prior to the addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma.

The full Faculty Council will vote on recommending a syllabus bank at its Jan. 30 meeting.