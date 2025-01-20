Nearly 300 residents show for People's Rally at Boone Commission Chambers

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday within the walls of the Boone County Commission Chambers to voice their political concerns and opinions in light of Monday's presidential inauguration.

Twenty-five separate organizations from Columbia and surrounding areas formed a coalition to sponsor and put on the event. This broad group of organizations support a variety of causes including peace, social and economic justice, civil rights, environmental and climate concerns and labor concerns.

More than a dozen speakers representing these causes spoke to a shoulder-to-shoulder-packed courtroom. The event was originally planned to be held outside on the Courthouse Plaza, but weather concerns moved operations indoors.

For leaders like Mark Haim, the director of Mid-Mo Peaceworks, events like the People's Rally are more important now than ever to get their message out.

"... It's a rally where we rally behind what we are hoping for which is a peaceful, just, sustainable future — one that works for everyone," Haim said. Haim has been working with Peaceworks since 1982.

"What we really need to be doing right now is creating a working future for the vast majority of the population," Haim said.

The People's Rally in Columbia was just one of many happening Saturday across the nation. Haim said the participating organizations began to organize Columbia's about a month ago.

"It was, of course, in response to the election and the results of the last election ... and we thought it's time to come together," Haim said. "We're not surprised there are people all over the country who feel the same way."

May Hall, a Trans-community advocate, was one of many who spoke at the Rally. Hall has led several protests and been speaking at the Missouri Capitol for the last few years. Hall's main message for the Rally is that the fight is not over for trans people, especially not in Columbia.

"We passed the sanctuary ordinance and overall this town is really accepting, but there's still the issue of the state at large," Hall said. Hall emphasized that support strategies need to change to be successful.

"The game is different now ... the typical finger-wagging and telling them that they're wrong is not going to cut it," Hall said. "...You have to actually support the trans people in your life, you have to actually radically organize to resist these sorts of things."

Jess Piper, a local educator and activist, served as the keynote speaker for the Rally. Piper stressed the importance of needing to stand her ground rather than leaving in her speech.

"We have to fight, we have to stay where we are, we have to let our communities know that we are here. We have to stay and fight," Piper said.

