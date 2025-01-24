Federal grant opens door to support women in construction careers at Stephens College

Stephens College is one of 16 recipients of a Highway Construction Training Program grant through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.

The grant will provide $300,000 for the school’s Women in Trades Construction Pre-Apprenticeship program to expand its highway construction training initiative.

“With this grant we’ll be able to tailor a very specific form of training,” said R. Scott Taylor, who serves as Founding Dean of Workforce Development and Continuing Studies at Stephens College.

He founded the pre-apprenticeship program last year which combines classroom instruction with paid training to support women in construction careers.

“We’re sitting right in the epicenter of the I-70 expansion project,” Taylor said. “Talking with the contractors that will be supplying that labor, there is a shortage of workforce elements to meet the demand that’s going to be coming up.”

Women currently make up less than 11% of the national construction workforce. The Women in Trades program works to address labor shortages while increasing female representation in skilled trades.

The Highway Construction Training Program is funded through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and funds highway construction recruiting and training programs. In December, the Federal Highway Administration announced $4.2 million in grants under the program. Other recipients include state departments of transportation and universities around the country.

Taylor said the school hopes to launch the first Highway Construction Apprenticeship Program between mid-March and April 1. Participants in the cohort, capped at 10 students, will participate in a four-week pre-apprenticeship program prior to placement with construction companies.

Enrollment in the program is open to the public.