Mizzou graduate to pitch her designer trunk business on 'Shark Tank' this week

Lindsay Mullenger was inspired to build designer trunks five years ago to store the treasures from her oldest daughter’s first 18 months.

The trunks turned into a business, and Mullenger is pitching the business to investors on ABC’s “Shark Tank” Friday night, hoping to get a funding boost.

The show airs at 7 p.m. locally on ABC-17 with Mullenger and other entrepreneurs making their cases before a tough panel of venture capitalists known as “sharks.” Those who win their approval will get a financial investment in their companies.

According to reporting in USA Today, the network receives applications from 35,000 to 40,000 entrepreneurs each year, with about 1,000 advancing to the next step, 150 getting to pitch and fewer than 100 making it on the air.

Mullenger, a 2010 MU business graduate, said promoting her keepsake trunk business, called Petite Keep, on the show was “exhilarating, wild and emotional.”

“To share it with the world on such a big platform was an incredible experience,” she said.

Petite Keep started as a personal project for Mullenger, who lives in St. Louis. As a mother of five, she wanted a special way to preserve memories of her children but couldn’t find a storage solution that matched her vision.

“I was organizing my daughter’s nursery and realized there was nothing that felt elevated enough to store keepsakes in a beautiful way,” she said.

Her solution quickly resonated with others, she said. After its first year, the company had achieved six figures in revenue.

Today Petite Keep offers customizable heirloom trunks and accessories for births, weddings, graduations, and other milestones. The trunks are designed to be more than storage boxes, Mullenger said. They come in a variety of sizes and colors, and they can be personalized with monograms and other designs.

“We’ve reimagined keepsake storage,” she explained. “These aren’t meant to be hidden in closets — they’re meant to live in your home as showcases of your life’s most meaningful experiences.”

Each trunk is hand-assembled in Missouri and features custom embroidery and signature prints developed in collaboration with female artists across the country. The designs, often inspired by cherished memories like backyard playdates or summer berry picking, add personality to each piece, Mullenger said.

But the journey wasn’t easy, she said, particularly in the early stages.

“Getting from zero to one was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” she said. Before launching Petite Keep, she said she spent late nights and weekends refining her concept while balancing a full-time corporate job.

“I didn’t leave my job until we hit six figures in revenue during our first year,” Mullenger said. “That was the turning point when I realized this could be a full-time endeavor.”

A background at Procter & Gamble helped shape her entrepreneurial mindset.

“It gave me a strong foundation in building a business and understanding company culture,” she said.

She also credits her family and friends for their hands-on support as she launched the business.

“My husband and parents were literally assembling trunks with me,” Mullenger said. “They were my warehouse team in the first year.”

As demand grew, so did the challenges. She described scaling production both as a blessing and a challenge, particularly in forecasting and keeping up with inventory.

Despite these hurdles, her passion for the business kept her motivated. “When you love what you do, even the late nights feel worthwhile,” she said.

Mullenger said she hopes the exposure on “Shark Tank” will not only bring attention to her brand but also help her continue to delight customers.

“We’re obsessed with ensuring our customers have an incredible experience,” she said. Her ultimate goal? To make Petite Keep a household name and the most exciting gift at every baby shower in the country.

Mullenger graduated in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree from the MU Trulaske College of Business, and she attributes much of her success to her time at the University of Missouri.

The Cornell Leadership Program, in particular, provided her with the mentorship and hands-on learning opportunities she could apply to a startup.

“Mizzou shaped me into the person and professional I am today,” she said.