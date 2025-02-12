Trump orders inject uncertainty into Missouri budget process

Amid President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders, Missouri lawmakers continue to plan for federal funding that they may not have next fiscal year. While federal courts have put some of those orders on hold, state lawmakers are struggling to assess the impact on the state budget.

House Appropriations Vice Chair Bishop Davidson (R-Republic), said the committee is working to find answers.

"With the ambiguity of this hold on federal funds, it's not to the point of influencing our decisions. We're just trying to learn everything that we need to know moving forward so that we can make those harder decisions as as as they unfold," he said.

Senate budget leaders say they’re learning updates from news stories. Senate Minority Leader Doug Beck (D-Affton) said the uncertainty about federal funding could hurt Missourians.

“It’s kind of like fantasy land. We don’t know if we’re going to have that money, and that money goes anywhere from schools to health to agriculture... how do you create a budget when you're basing it on fictional numbers,” Beck said.

Lawmakers are required to have a budget passed before the session ends in May.