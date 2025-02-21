Democratic lawmakers condemn proposed anti-LGBTQ legislation in Missouri

Legislators and LGBTQ+ advocates held a news conference Thursday to discuss legislation affecting gay and transgender Missourians and provide an update on where the legislation stands.

Five Democrats commented on legislation that affects the LGBTQ+ community and DEI policies.

Rep. Wick Thomas, D-Jackson, led the news conference hosted by the five Democrats, who call themselves the Equality Caucus. Thomas expressed frustration after House Speaker Jon Patterson, a Republican, refused to recognize the group as a caucus.

"These caucuses and conferences also work to make sure Missouri knows that people are fighting for them here," Thomas said. "This is the people's house, and the people of Missouri should be represented."

House Bill 1197, which was introduced Feb. 5 by Rep. Ben Baker, R-Neosho, would prevent private schools from being held civilly liable for preventing transgender people from using the restroom that corresponds with their gender identity.

"The removal of DEI policies and the persistence of outdated discriminatory statues threaten to undo decades of progress," said Rep. Marty Joe Murray, D-St. Louis.\

Gov. Mike Kehoe this week signed an executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in state agencies.

Murray said the state's decision to ban funding toward DEI initiatives is moving the state backward.

The Equality Caucus is not the only body advocating against the state's attempts to ban DEI. The Missouri Legislative Black Caucus Thursday condemned Kehoe's executive order banning DEI, saying the decision would harm marginalized communities and weaken Missouri's ability to build a diverse workforce.

Missouri Senate Republicans currently are moving legislation to attempt to ban the teaching of critical race theory, or any trace theories, in public schools.

KOMU 8 News attempted to contact Patterson, but he had already left the Capitol.