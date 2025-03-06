MU Health Care sees rise in norovirus cases

The MU Health Care emergency department has seen over 60 patients with norovirus-like symptoms, such as nausea and vomiting, as of Wednesday.

A spokesperson for MU Health Care said the emergency department had seen around 40 patients with norovirus symptoms on Tuesday afternoon.

The MU Health Care has recently seen an increase in the number of patients with norovirus symptoms, the spokesperson said.

KOMU 8 asked the University of Missouri for comment following reports on social media of students in residence halls and Greek Life contracting a stomach illness.

Spokesperson Christopher Ave initially told KOMU 8 on Wednesday that he was not aware of the reports, and he sent a statement about three hours later saying the university was aware of a stomach illness circulating through the Columbia area and that some students are getting sick.

Ave said the university plans to send a message to students with information on the stomach illness.

MU freshman, Arria Chavez said she heard about the virus and students on campus catching it.

"I heard about it today that someone in the hall, College Ave have it and is in the hospital right now. Also I heard it's spreading pretty fast" she said.

What is norovirus?

Norovirus, commonly called the stomach flu, is a virus that causes nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. It is very contagious, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Washing your hands properly, staying away from sick people, and disinfecting contaminated surfaces are some ways to prevent getting sick.

Norovirus symptoms

The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea and stomach pain, according to the CDC. Other symptoms include fever, headache and body aches, according to the CDC.

People typically develop symptoms within 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to the virus. The virus is very contagious, and you can still get someone sick for a few days after you get better, according to the CDC.

Symptoms typically last up to three days, according to the CDC.

Norovirus can make you have diarrhea and vomit many times a day, which can lead to dehydration. The CDC recommends drinking plenty of liquids if you have the norovirus to avoid dehydration.

Can you get norovirus twice?

Anyone can get sick with norovirus, and you can get sick many times in your life, according to the CDC. This is because there are many types of noroviruses, and the CDC says getting sick from one type doesn't necessarily protect you against other types.

This story has been updated with a statement from the University of Missouri.