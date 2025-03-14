E-book platform funding paused in Missouri

Secretary of State Denny Hoskins has halted state funding for an e-book program until e-book apps can ensure that pornographic material is off the site. However, local schools and libraries contacted by the Missourian said they anticipate little impact.

Some libraries and school districts have access to Overdrive, which houses applications such as Libby and Sora, through the Missouri Research and Education Network, or MOREnet. MOREnet receives support from the Missouri State Library, which is controlled by the secretary of state.

Columbia Public Schools currently offers digital library catalogs, including Sora, to students. District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said though the district uses MOREnet for internet service, it does not use it for Overdrive access, so she does not foresee any impact on the district.

Kari Stockwell, director of admissions and marketing for Columbia Independent School, said the school will not be affected by the change.

In addition, Mitzi St. John, public relations director for Daniel Boone Regional Library, said the library will not be affected because it does not rely on state funds to cover the cost of Overdrive.

Hoskins has blamed Overdrive apps Sora and Libby for the funding pause, claiming minors can access pornographic material through adult-themed books. However, Overdrive’s website states that individual libraries and school districts have control over which titles they add to their digital collection. MOREnet’s website also states that schools and libraries can choose how the materials are accessed.

Hoskins defended the decision in a social platform X post Wednesday.

“As I’ve said before, as soon as the ebook apps decide to limit kids’ access to adult-themed books, I will reinstate their funding,” Hoskins said in the post.

Opposition to Hoskins’ move to pause the funding includes coalition group Right to Read, which advocates for accessible digital reading for schools and public libraries. Steering coordinator of Right to Read Lise Bernstein said the halt in funding will disproportionately affect some kids.

“We have concern about limiting access to those students in schools that rely on state funding to access Overdrive,” Bernstein said.

Bernstein says that despite the allegations from Hoskins, Overdrive is a relatively safe program.

“They have a separate division for schools called Sora,” Bernstein said. “This allows libraries to choose which books in their inventory they want to include in their school system.”

The Senate education committee heard Senate Bill 276 last week, which calls for public schools and public libraries to take extra measures to censor inappropriate material.

The bill also calls for public or charter schools to provide parental access to the school’s digital library catalog, along with delegating an administrator role to monitor content. An affected parent or guardian would be able to bring civil action against any school board member for negligence to comply with the act.