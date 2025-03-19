Over 6,000 acres burned in Camdenton-area fires last week

Firefighters battled over 40 wildfires in the Camdenton area last week — part of a response to the 224 wildfires that blazed across the state.

More than 30 staff members from the Missouri Department of Conservation partnered with local and state agencies in responding to the 42 fires in the Camdenton area, which burned nearly 6,086 acres.

More than 90 specially trained MDC staff responded to 83 fires total across the state from March 10-16, covering nearly 9,000 acres.

Dry conditions and high winds sparked hundreds of wildfires around Missouri last week, primarily on March 13 and 14. According to the MDC, the 224 wildfires across the state covered more than 15,500 acres between March 10-16.

While more than 20 homes and numerous vehicles and outbuildings were lost to the flames, there were no reported injuries or deaths, according to MDC.

"We are so very thankful for everyone’s efforts in fighting these fires," MDC Fire Program Coordinator Ben Webster said in a news release. "We greatly appreciate the expertise, hard work, and long hours from our staff, the U.S. Forest Service, the National Park Service, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and especially the many rural fire departments who are such vital partners in these efforts."

While these fires have been contained and extinguished, the National Weather Service still has Red Flag Warnings issued for parts of Missouri.