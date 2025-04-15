Bill advances removing University of Missouri’s exclusive right to certain degrees

A Missouri House committee advanced an amended Senate bill Monday that would end the University of Missouri’s exclusive permission to grant doctoral degrees.

The new provision is tacked onto Senate Bill 150, sponsored by Republican state Sen. Jill Carter of Granby, which originally established a fund to reimburse tuition and book fees for students in community colleges and technical schools. It passed the Senate last month.

A substitute version of the bill adopted Monday by the House Higher Education and Workforce Development Committee consolidates six smaller education bills, including provisions ranging from expanded financial aid opportunities to increased requirements for universities to accept transfer credit.

Among these consolidated bills is one sponsored by Republican state Rep. Melanie Stinnett if Springfield which would remove statutes that grant the University of Missouri and other UM System campuses exclusive license to offer certain doctoral degree programs.

The UM System is the only public university system permitted to grant research doctorate and professional degrees. Other state universities are allowed to partner with the UM System to offer similar degree programs but cannot do so independently.

The amended version of the bill passed Monday out of committee would repeal this provision, specifically to allow Missouri State University to offer programs that compete with those on UM System campuses.

Proponents of the bill say that the exclusivity granted to UM System campuses makes doctoral degrees less accessible to those who do not live near a campus.

“When I look at that, if that is a space that someone is interested in, we really shouldn’t be limiting that for people just because they can’t travel to a specific area of the state,” Stinnett said in a committee hearing last month.

Missouri State University President Richard Williams testified last month that his university simply seeks more flexibility. Missouri State currently offers 10 doctorate programs but is required by state law to do so in partnership with UM System campuses.

“This is relieving restrictions so we can be nimble,” he said.

Opponents to ending UM System’s exclusive power include the University of Missouri Flagship Council, which said in February in a Missourian guest commentary that tuition increases would likely follow as a result.

“The bottom line is that starting doctoral programs at public universities without research funding will need to be propped up with significant state support,” Chuck Brazeale, chair of the Flagship Council’s board of directors, wrote.

The bill passed through the House committee Monday by a vote of 10 to 1, with only state Rep. Bill Allen, a Republican from Kansas City, dissenting.