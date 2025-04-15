© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MU Health Care announces new treatments for abdominal cancers

KBIA | By KOMU 8
Published April 15, 2025 at 4:39 PM CDT
A image of the MU Healthcare sign. The top part is yellow and reads "MU Healthcare" the middle part is red and says "Emergency" with an arrow, the bottom part is black and reads "University Hospital" with an arrow.
KOMU 8

MU Health Care announced Tuesday new chemotherapy treatments for patients with advanced colorectal and abdominal cancers.

The Ellis Fischel Cancer Center will now offer Hepatic Arterial Infusion (HAI), which is used to treat advanced colorectal cancer that has spread to the liver by delivering high dose chemotherapy directly into the liver using an implanted pump.

“What makes HAI unique is that it pumps the chemotherapy directly to your cancer cells and limits exposure to other parts of the body,” MU Health Care surgical oncologist Dr. Vikas Satyananda said in a news release. “Research shows that patients who undergo HAI live longer with fewer side effects and improved quality of life.”

This targeted chemotherapy for abdominal cancers was previously unavailable in Columbia, requiring patients to go to Kansas City or St. Louis for treatments.
Tags
Missouri News Network colorectal cancercancer treatmentMU Health CareEllis Fishel cancer centerchemotherapy
KOMU 8
KOMU 8 is a full-powered NBC affiliate operating as an independent commercial property. As such, KOMU 8 is the only major network affiliate in the United States that acts as a university-owned commercial television station utilizing its newsroom as a working lab for students.
See stories by KOMU 8
Related Content