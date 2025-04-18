Boone County health department facing uncertainty after federal cuts

COLUMBIA — Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services will scale back on several community health programs after losing $804,000 in federal grants.

Public health initiatives, including the Health on Wheels outreach van and COVID-19 related services, are stretched thin after the Health Department was notified about the immediate cuts on March 25.

Austin Krohn, Public Information Specialist with Boone County Public Health, said the department already had to reduce the outreach of Health on Wheels, a van that allowed community health workers to travel to patients and offer health services.

"We have already felt the effects of these cuts; our community health workers who run the Health on Wheels van have had to cut back on the places they're visiting and the services they offer," Krohn said. "They were running a program at Bethel Ridge Estates Assisted Living to help the residents manage their chronic disease, and that was something immediately that had to be pulled back and canceled."

With these services being decreased, Krohn said marginalized communities are most at risk, but all Boone County citizens may feel the effects at some point.

"Rural or marginalized communities certainly will be impacted by the loss," Krohn said. "But the entirety of Boone County may feel the effects of our reduction in services potentially later in the year and once we feel out more of the situation."

Krohn said the Health Department had to let go of temporary workers due to the loss in funding, including community health workers.

COVID-19 resources, like tests and vaccinations, are also in danger. Khron said this could be a challenge during peak seasons.

"Most of these grants have some kind of verbiage related to COVID-19 and I'm a little concerned that once we get to the more aggressive times of the year, like respiratory illness season in the fall into the winter, that we may be a little stretched thin in terms of vaccination efforts," Krohn said.

At this time, the health department has not eliminated any programs or services, but it is uncertain how it will replace the gaps in funding.

"Filling the gaps is still being looked into and there is no concrete plan yet, unfortunately," Krohn said. "Our leadership has been meeting and talking about this massive cut we had, it just takes time to find that money and to pursue that money if it exists."

In total, the health department lost over $3.5 million through the terminated grants. However, the department was able to disperse most of the money, leaving a remaining loss of $804,000.

The grants were issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and distributed through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Here’s a breakdown of the lost grants and their total value:

Local Public Health Disparities

The $566,739 Local Public Health Disparities grant supported efforts to close health care gaps for underserved populations. In Boone County, it funded Health on Wheels, a mobile outreach initiative that allowed community health workers to travel to patients and offer health services.

COVID-19 Adult Supplemental Care

This $467,544 grant helped the department distribute vaccines throughout the community.

Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Enhancing Detection Expansion

This grant of nearly $1.5 million also helped fight COVID-19 through testing, case investigation and public health education.

Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity Community Health Worker Initiative

This grant of nearly $1.1 million supported underserved populations that are disproportionately affected by a variety of diseases and health conditions.

