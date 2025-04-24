© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Columbia to resume recycling pickup, recyclables to go to landfill for now

KBIA | By Abigail Durkin, KOMU 8
Published April 24, 2025 at 4:23 PM CDT
The Columbia Solid Waste Utility will resume picking up curbside recycling on Monday, April 28, though for the time being recycling will be taken to the city's landfill.

The city announced a stoppage to curbside recycling pickup after a tornado destroyed the city's recycling facility on Peabody Road on Sunday.

According to a news release Thursday, residents should place recyclables curbside on their regular schedule.

Officials request that glass containers be placed with regular garbage as they contaminate other recyclable materials. Commercial customers should continue separating recyclables from regular refuse.
