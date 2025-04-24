Recycling services in Jefferson City may provide alternatives to Boone County residents

Boone County residents may have other places to take some of their recyclables, but it might be a little bit of a drive.

The city does not operate it’s own solid waste removal like Columbia, but it does have a contract with Republic Services.

Jefferson City has private recycling services that operate in their cities as well. Some of those are New World, Federal International, and Ripple glass bins.

Residents who want to make the drive could possibly drop their items off at a New World. Some of the items accepted at New World:



Paper (Corrugated Cardboard, Newspaper, Phone Books)

Plastic 1 and 2 (Milk Jugs, Juice Jugs, Soda Bottles)

Miscellaneous (Tin Cans- Rinsed out, Scrap Steel, Clothing/Shoes)

Electronics (VCRs, CPU, Cell Phones)

A Jefferson City neighborhood services supervisor said the additional items could be challenging for these private companies.

“Reaching out to those individual companies, New World, Federal and Republic services, that's where Jefferson City can help. Not through the actual 'city of' government, but by the private industries here.”