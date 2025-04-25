New law allowing appeals temporary blocks to state law could have consequences for abortion

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a bill into law Thursday that will allow the attorney general to appeal judges’ decisions to temporarily block state law.

The bill also changes how ballot measures are written.

Senate Bill 22, sponsored by State Sen. Rick Brattin and Rep. Ben Keathley, would allow Attorney General Andrew Bailey to challenge a preliminary injunction before a judge issues a final ruling on a case, according to past reporting.

Kehoe said the changes will make the process more fair and efficient.

However, opponents argue the bill is an effort to allow the state to override the will of the people.

Missourians' current ability to access abortions rests on a Kansas City-area judge's temporary block on a licensing requirement for outpatient facilities.

Missouri Democrats have said SB 22 targets this temporary hold.

Missouri Planned Parenthood affiliates and the Missouri ACLU issued a joint statement condemning the law.

“A majority of Missouri voters passed Amendment 3 to end Missouri’s abortion ban and protect reproductive freedom. Rather than following the will of the people, the same anti-abortion politicians that fought against Amendment 3 and lost at the ballot box have changed the rules of both the initiative petition and the court procedures so they can try to reinstate Missouri’s abortion ban," the organizations wrote in a statement. "Patients deserve more access to health care, not less. We will fight these attacks on our fundamental rights to ensure all Missourians continue to have access to abortion and the reproductive care they need.”

Attorney General Andrew Bailey filed an intent to appeal the Jackson County judge's temporary block on Thursday.

Ballot language

SB 22 also makes changes to ballot language requirements, including allowing the secretary of state three chances to rewrite ballot language proposed by state lawmakers after the initial summary is challenged.

Some agree, while others worry this could limit public input and give state officials more control over ballot language.

Under the new law, ballot summaries can now be up to 100 words long, doubling the the previous limit of 50. Supporters say this gives voters more information.

The law also shortens the time to file a legal challenge — from several weeks down to 10 days — with the goal of making things move faster. And if a court orders changes to a ballot measure’s title, any signatures already collected will still count, as long as the main idea stays the same.

Senate Bill 47

Kehoe also approved Senate Bill 47, sponsored by state Sen. Curtis Trent and Rep. Dane Diehl, helps align Missouri's civil procedures with federal rules.

The bill also will align more with the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. The act will provide more protection for Missourians from certain legal practices.

The bill as a whole amends the Supreme Court Rule 52.08, which relates to class actions. The act supplies a new certification for a class action that will help define the class and the class claims, issues or defenses.

