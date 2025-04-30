Missourians report increasing phishing texts

The Missouri Department of Revenue is warning Missourians of fraudulent and scam texts. These texts are often threatening to the receiver. They may claim to be from the Missouri Department of Revenue or Department of Motor Vehicles and may include a warning regarding unpaid traffic violations, outstanding toll charges, or fines.

Trish Vincent, the director of the Department of Revenue, explains how she stays safe from scams.

"Don't click on the link and don't give out any of your personal information," Vincent said.

Some tips to stay safe from these texts include:



Do not click on any texted links from unknown numbers.

Do not respond to the texts.

Delete the messages from your device.

The Missouri Department of Revenue will never send payment requests or ask for personal information via text message.

"We just want people to realize that this is a scam," Vincent said. "The Department of Revenue does not communicate like this."

Vincent said if you receive a text about an unpaid toll and are unsure if it is true, you should go on the official website for that state's department of revenue and call the number listed.

The Missouri Department of Revenue said it is working with law enforcement agencies to lessen these illegal messages.